KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A 38-year-old man found dead on the balcony during a fire at a condominium unit in Taman Sri Hartamas early this morning was believed to have been living alone.

The victim, who worked as a painter, had resided in the condominium since 2021 and was unmarried, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

He last contacted his family on December 6.

Brickfields District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook, said the victim had not been married and last spoke to his family at 1pm on Saturday.

Earlier, the man was discovered on the balcony with 100 per cent burns and was confirmed dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said the Kuala Lumpur Operations Movement Centre (PGO) received an emergency call at 8.46pm through the NG999 system, before deploying teams from the Sri Hartamas fire station together with crews from Menjalara, Sentul and Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Upon arrival at the 26th floor, firefighters found the unit fully ablaze.

Suppression and rescue operations were immediately initiated but were hampered by a malfunctioning building fire prevention system.

Firefighters had to use two portable pumps and engine-mounted pumps to channel water to the affected unit.