BANGKOK, Dec 10 — Malaysia’s two-decade-long wait for a SEA Games men’s team badminton gold continued after they suffered a 0-3 defeat to the arch-rivals Indonesia in the final at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 in Pathum Thani, today.

Malaysia’s challenge began on the back foot at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, when national men’s singles shuttler Leong Jun Hao was unable to overcome Alwi Farhan, falling 12-21, 19-21 in a 46-minute opener.

The setback deepened in the second game as 2022 men’s doubles world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik struggled to impose themselves as the world number two duo were outplayed 12-21, 12-21 by to world number eight Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in 34-minute.

Speaking after the match, Aaron admitted that too many unforced errors proved costly, while Wooi Yik said the pair were disappointed at failing to level the tie for Malaysia.

Indonesia’s second singles shuttler Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah rose to the occasion to retain the gold medal for his country for a second successive edition, outmanoeuvring Justin Hoh 21-12, 21-14 in 43-minute.

With Malaysia falling further behind, Justin admitted the situation added extra pressure when he stepped onto the court against his opponent.

"His team was leading with a two-point advantage. He was very confident and I felt a bit of pressure on me,” he said.

Now that the team event is over, Justin said he will shift his focus towards the individual event starting tomorrow when he is set to face the third seed, Jason Teh of Singapore.

The result also saw Malaysia failed to exact their 1-3 defeat to Indonesia in the 2023 edition men’s team final in Phnom Penh.

SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces - Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama