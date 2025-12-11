KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police have arrested the driver of a Mercedes-Benz following a crash that killed a married couple at Kilometer 3, Bentong–Gombak Road near Kampung Ketari yesterday.

According to BuletinTV3, the 40-year-old man from Kuala Lumpur was detained immediately after the incident, and police are expected to seek a remand order for further investigation.

Urine tests on the suspect returned negative, while blood samples have been taken for toxicology analysis.

Preliminary investigations revealed the accident occurred around 8.20pm when the Mercedes-Benz, travelling from Bentong towards Kuala Lumpur, entered the right lane on a bend and collided head-on with a Proton Iswara coming from the opposite direction.

The Mercedes-Benz then lost control and struck another vehicle.

Both front and rear passengers of the Proton Iswara, Karmilawati Muhamad Yaakob, 51, and her husband Mohammad Nazri Md Salleh, 51, died at the scene, while the Mercedes-Benz driver — their son, Lance Corporal Naim Zuhair Mohammad Nazri, 23 — sustained severe head injuries and is receiving treatment at Sultan Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh.

Naim Zuhair serves in the 25th Battalion, Rejimen Askar Melayu Diraja (RAMD) in Bentong.

Drivers of the other vehicles were unharmed.

The couple’s bodies have been sent to Bentong Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death.