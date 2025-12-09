SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — An alleged Kpod peddler who was filmed trying to flee a raid in Bishan now faces 21 charges, including five counts of performing a rash act that could have hurt Health Sciences Authority (HSA) officers, The Straits Times reported.

According to the newspaper, 28-year-old Jodan Chin Wei Liang was driving a car near Block 189 Bishan Street 13 on July 10 when he allegedly suddenly accelerated while five HSA officers were nearby.

Court documents stated that one officer had to jump into the car to avoid being hit, while another had to move out of the way.

Chin was also charged with six offences related to Kpods — vapes containing “juice” mixed with potent substances such as etomidate or ketamine, which, when inhaled, may trigger spasms, breathing difficulties, seizures and psychosis.

Earlier in July, Chin was first hauled to court on charges of selling and possessing e-vaporisers. In November, he was additionally charged under the Passports Act for allegedly making a false statement to obtain a Singapore passport on July 12, two days after his initial arrest.

His pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec 23.

The Straits Times noted that the peddler’s alleged offences coincided with a broader campaign against vaping in Singapore, launched on July 13 to raise public awareness about the dangers of illicit vape products.

Authorities encourage members of the public to report vaping offences and the sale of vaping devices to HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 from 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays.