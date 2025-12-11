KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has voiced deep concern over the worsening cleanliness in Selangor, saying he has received numerous complaints and wants immediate action to restore the state’s image.

“In the past, when people wrote to me, they often left out their names and contact details, but now they provide their full personal information. They want to be contacted.

“They also attach photographs to substantiate their complaint. They show proof. One even blogged about the situation with an open letter to me, out of desperation to get my attention,” His Royal Highness said in an exclusive interview with Bernama.

“I am fed up, really. It’s time the councils clean up their act.

“Selangor is Malaysia’s most developed and most populous state (7.4 million people), and it is supposed to be the nation’s pride,” the Ruler said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that the state was meant to stand as a model of progress, efficiency and good governance, “yet my people are complaining that a walk through many of its towns and suburbs today tells a very different story.”

“I am seeing pictures of overflowing rubbish bins, clogged drains, unkempt back lanes, and litter-strewn roads have become an increasingly familiar sight. They said it’s smelly to walk in some streets.

“Something is very wrong when residents — from Klang to Petaling Jaya, to Ampang and Subang — are all voicing their frustrations over the decline in street cleanliness,” His Royal Highness said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that for a state which collects billions in revenue and prides itself on modern infrastructure, such problems should never be occurring, and held the respective councils responsible for the situation.

The Ruler added that irregular rubbish collection, poorly maintained street bins, and lax enforcement against littering have become daily irritants, which point to a much larger problem.

Sultan Sharafuddin said there must be clear accountability, stressing that the issue must be taken seriously and that local councils must have measurable cleanliness standards.

The Ruler called for waste management contracts to be reviewed and terminated if contractors fail to perform, noting that clean streets are a reflection of both civic pride and government competence.

His Royal Highness also pointed out that clogged drains were among the reasons behind the state’s recurring flood problems.

“This has led to the destruction of property and caused unnecessary burdens and losses on the people,” Sultan Sharafuddin said.

The Ruler also called for fairer and better-balanced representation in local councils, noting that they should not be made up of 100 per cent politicians, for example.

“The councils should appoint councillors who are professionals, or retired individuals with relevant skills and experience, not just politicians.

“These professionals can offer valuable advice and input to help develop the various municipalities,” Sultan Sharafuddin added. — Bernama