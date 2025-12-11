KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — DAP’s Youth wing has questioned why critics continue to oppose the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), highlighting that other foreign examinations in English are already accepted in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, national DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) assistant publicity secretary Syaheera Ghaffar said the country recognises the Ordinary Level (O-Level) exams from Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) and Pearson Edexcel, as well as the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE), which is the UK’s national examination.

“Both recognised exams use English as the medium of instruction. If a major objection to UEC is that it may create integration issues due to the language used, why is there not the same level of opposition to O-Level and GCSE?” she asked.

Syaheera noted that Mandarin is now the second most widely spoken language in the world after English, with 1.118 million people using it as a first or second language.

She questioned why some parties continue to block opportunities for Malaysian children of all races and religions to explore broader educational prospects.

“Parents today increasingly prioritise the quality of education over race. There has been a noticeable rise in non-Chinese students enrolling in Chinese schools each year. Many Malay parents are contributing to strengthening racial integration in these schools,” she said.

Syaheera also cited last year’s viral example of 17-year-old Ahmad Kadir Ahmad Nazri, a Malay student who emerged as the top achiever in a Chinese national-type secondary school (SMJKC).

She said this success is not unique to him, pointing out that students from various communities, including Malay, Bumiputera, and Indian, are also achieving in Chinese Independent High Schools (SMPC), where UEC exams are offered.

She concluded by urging political leaders to evolve with the changing times.

“Times change, and policies and thinking must also grow. Political leaders who focus solely on their own racial interests should not deny children the chance to excel both locally and abroad,” Syaheera said.