KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — After years of planning, adjustments, and delays, the LRT3 Shah Alam Line is nearing completion, though final safety and operational tests may push its public launch beyond the targeted December 31, 2025.

According to The Star, the line is now expected to open no earlier than the second quarter of 2026, as industry sources point to the project’s final phase — system testing and commissioning — as the source of the delay.

Currently, the line is undergoing a mandatory “fault-free run” under the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

During this critical stage, all 22 trainsets, along with supporting infrastructure, must demonstrate seamless integration and reliable operation in line with the highest standards for driverless trains, classified as Grade of Automation 4 (GoA 4).

What is LRT3: Where it runs and what it is designed to do

The LRT3, officially the Shah Alam Line, is a 37.8‑kilometre light-rail transit project connecting Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya/Damansara to Johan Setia in Klang.

The line traverses western Klang Valley, providing rail access to densely populated and rapidly developing areas, including Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

It is designed to offer commuters an alternative to car travel and ease road congestion.

Originally, the project included more stations, but in 2018, five were shelved to reduce costs.

The line, first launched under the Barisan Nasional government in 2016 with a budget of RM9 billion, eventually required a total investment of RM31.7 billion after accounting for additional fees, operational expenses and interest during construction.

The Pakatan Harapan government later scaled back the project, reducing the projected expenditure to RM16.63 billion.

In Budget 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the previously shelved stations — Tropicana, Raja Muda, Temasya, Bukit Raja, and Bandar Botanik — would be reinstated, adding RM4.7 billion to the project’s budget.

The LRT Shah Alam Line (LRT3) comprises 25 permanent stations now under construction, with five designated as provisional. — Picture from Metro Rail Travels Kuala Lumpur website

The line comprises 25 permanent stations now under construction, with five designated as provisional (marked *):

Bandar Utama

Kayu Ara

BU 11

Tropicana*

Damansara Idaman

SS7

Glenmarie

Temasya*

Kerjaya

Stadium Shah Alam

Dato Menteri

Raja Muda*

UiTM Shah Alam

Seksyen 7 Shah Alam

Bukit Raja Selatan*

Bandar Baru Klang

Pasar Klang

Jalan Meru

Pasar Jawa

Taman Selatan

Seri Andalas

Klang Jaya

Bandar Bukit Tinggi

Bandar Botanik*

Johan Setia

Timeline updates: From original plans to current status

In July 2023, Transport Minister Anthony Loke suggested the line could begin operations as early as March 1, 2025.

By early 2025, construction had reached around 98.6 per cent completion, prompting a revised target of the third quarter of 2025, aiming for a September opening, according to The Edge.

The turnkey contractor was also expected to hand over the fully completed project to Prasarana Malaysia Bhd by July 31, as stated by Loke in a parliamentary reply in February.

However, as system testing commenced, challenges arose.

Integrating signalling, communications, electrification and other critical systems required additional time, delaying the original schedule.

By August 2025, the Ministry of Transport acknowledged a “slight delay,” with the line now expected to launch “by the end of the year.”

Loke explained that passenger-free trial runs would be conducted in two stages to ensure safety: the Train Run (TR) and Full Fast Running (FFR) tests, scheduled from mid-April to the end of June.

Following successful completion and approval of FFR results by the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad), the trial operation (TO) would begin, managed by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd with technical support from the main contractor.

On November 17, 2025, Loke confirmed that the LRT3 launch would be postponed to December 31, 2025, or later, depending on the outcome of ongoing tests.

“If these activities are completed as planned, the line could be ready by year-end.

"However, this depends on the results of the final tests, which are among the most critical in rail services,” Loke said during the Budget 2026 debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

As reported by The Star, the delay to at least in the second quarter of 2026 stems from the trains’ inability to consistently reach and maintain the required operating speed of 80 to 90kph.

It also said that without approved standard operating procedures and complete documentation, testing cannot move forward in a structured, trackable way.

On December 10, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad group president Amir Hamdan said the LRT3 will not operate in 2025, as the project team cannot yet commit to a launch date because the signalling and software systems remain unstable.

“Until the system is fully stable, we can’t even guarantee a first- or second-quarter timeline.

“Software reliability has to come first, and we aim to share updated information in January,” he told reporters at the latest media briefing.

When asked why Siemens’ technology requires an extended testing period, Setia Utama LRT3 Sdn Bhd (SULRT3) chief executive Patrick Hwang explained that the system must undergo the full 4,000-kilometre “Golden Train” endurance run — a phase specifically designed to uncover software and hardware faults that shorter tests cannot detect.

Explaining the process, he said long-distance runs are essential because early-stage testing often fails to reveal deeper issues.

While systems may appear stable at 100 or 200 kilometres, with doors functioning normally and stopping accuracy on point, glitches tend to appear only after extended use.

Hwang also said that the LRT3 signalling system differs from those used on existing LRT lines.

Unlike previous lines that rely on other signalling technologies, he said LRT3 is the first to adopt a system built on Siemens’ software.

Despite the delay, Hwang said the project is on the right track and does not require an additional systems consultant.

What it means for daily riders in Petaling Jaya

For residents across western Klang Valley, from Bandar Utama to Klang, LRT3 promises a long-awaited rail corridor that could reduce travel times and dependence on cars.

Petaling Jaya commuters, in particular, will gain direct access to Klang or Shah Alam, complementing existing rail and road options.

Despite plans for a year-end launch, repeated delays mean the December 31, 2025, date remains tentative.

Authorities continue to prioritise rigorous safety and technical checks, urging cautious optimism for commuters.