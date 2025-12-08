SINGAPORE, Dec 8 — Singapore actor and host Collin Chee has expressed regret after revealing details of Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s funeral to the press.

The Straits Times reported that Hui, affectionately known as Foon Hei Gor or Brother Foon Hei for his role in the Line Walker series (2014–2020), died on October 28 at 76 due to multiple organ failure caused by cancer.

A memorial service was held on November 17 in Hong Kong, followed by his funeral the next day.

Hui’s daughter, Charmaine, 28, took to social media on December 6 to remember her father, thanking family, friends and Hong Kong broadcaster TVB for arranging a dignified farewell.

“Thankful for most guests who respected the private, closed-door ceremony — with no recording, no filming and no sharing of any kind — it showed the genuine love and respect you had for us,” she wrote in English and Chinese.

She added that details of the ceremony were leaked to the press outside Hong Kong, expressing disappointment at the invasion of privacy.

“Unfortunately, certain ceremony details were leaked to press outside of Hong Kong... immense disappointment (in) this individual from Singapore, his ignorance and invasion of privacy. Sometimes, silence speaks far louder than exposure.”

While she did not name the individual responsible, Hong Kong media outlets HK01 and Sing Tao Headline identified Chee as the source.

Chee, 58, had worked with Hui’s wife Angeli Lung at the former Television Corporation of Singapore, the predecessor of Mediacorp.

He later co-hosted Charmaine’s wedding in Singapore in January 2024 alongside Hong Kong TV host Maria Luisa Leitao.

Chee told Singaporean Chinese-language newspapers Lianhe Zaobao and Shin Min Daily News that he flew to Hong Kong on November 18 to attend the funeral.

During the interviews, he described differences between Hong Kong and Singapore funeral customs, recounted an emotional eulogy by Hui’s stepson, and mentioned that TVB had prepared a 20-minute video highlighting Hui’s career.

Currently in Brunei, Chee apologised on December 7, saying his intention was only to share his experiences with Hui and celebrate the late actor’s life.

“I never imagined this would hurt his family, and I am very sorry for that,” he said.

He emphasised that he adhered to funeral rules — no photos, videos, or social media posts — and that his remarks were consistently positive.

“If there was anything inappropriate, it was truly unintentional. I apologise again to Foon Hei Gor’s family for my slip of the tongue,” Chee added.

He also said his attempts to contact Hui’s family directly have not been responded to.