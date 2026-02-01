KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Royal Malaysia Police are in discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to identify the most effective mechanisms to address issues related to race, religion and the royal institution (3R), which are on the rise on social media.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the open nature of social media platforms resulted in certain parties making comments freely that at times went beyond the boundaries of the country’s laws.

“Issues related to racism, religion, incitement and the like have persisted. These are among the matters we frequently discuss with the Attorney-General on how best to address them.

“Social media is extremely open, so everyone wants to comment to a point where they sometimes go beyond our laws, which then requires legal action,” he said after a community policing programme at Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves, here today, adding that the police would continue monitoring and take action against any attempt to cause public alarm through the manipulation of sensitive issues.

He also shared developments on former Free Malaysia Today journalist Rex Tan’s case, stating that the investigation paper would be submitted to the AGC in the near future, and that the statements of five witnesses have been recorded so far.

“Depending on the investigating unit, we may need additional witnesses for further action,” Mohd Khalid said.

Tan, 31, is being investigated over a controversial question he raised at a recent public forum, which involved a comparison between the situation in Palestine and the treatment of the Chinese community in Malaysia.

The IGP also revealed that two senior officers of a Chinese-language media organisation had been summoned by Bukit Aman to assist in investigations into an alleged inaccurate translation of a royal address by Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, published on Jan 19.

The investigation is being carried out by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama