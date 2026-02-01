KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today took advantage of the long holiday in conjunction with Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam by observing the operations of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he used the opportunity to engage with passengers and listen directly to their views and feedback on the services provided.

“Alhamdulillah, the response received has been very encouraging, particularly in terms of comfort levels and a smoother, more organised travel experience,” he said.

Anwar added that the Madani Government will continue to prioritise efforts to make public services safer as well as more efficient and people-friendly. — Bernama