KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police in Petaling Jaya have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a University of Malaya (UM) student who has been missing since Tuesday.

Petaling Jaya police chief Asst Comm Shamsudin Mamat said officers were examining all possible leads, including CCTV footage from the 23-year-old’s residence.

“A thorough investigation is being carried out,” he said in a statement today.

The student, identified as Nawal Shahirah Mohd Jamil, was last seen at a condominium near Jalan Professor Diraja Ungku Aziz in Section 14, Petaling Jaya.

Police said they received a report of her disappearance at 10.34pm on Tuesday.

Shamsudin described Nawal as around 170cm tall, weighing about 65kg, with “fair dark skin”, a medium build and long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt and long trousers.

He urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to come forward to assist the investigation by visiting the nearest police station,” he said.

Tip-offs can also be directed to the investigating officer, Inspector Ngo Su Siao, at 016-923 1558 or via the Petaling Jaya district police lines at 03-7874 2222 or 03-7966 2222.