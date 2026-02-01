KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — A suspended police officer was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance during Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves last night, police confirmed, following the circulation of a viral video showing the incident.

According to The New Straits Times, the woman — identified as “Inspector Sheila”, whose real name is Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar — was detained under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties and remanded for one day.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the arrest stemmed from “an altercation between the woman and traders near the temple”.

Speaking during a community policing programme at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy temple, he confirmed that police had also invoked Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955, which covers actions intended to insult the modesty of an individual.

“A woman known as Sheila was arrested yesterday after an incident that could have caused a disturbance. We obtained a one-day remand under Section 186 for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for actions intended to insult the modesty of an individual,” he said.

Khalid added that investigations were ongoing.

The arrest followed the circulation of a video purportedly showing the suspended officer, wearing a black shirt and shorts, being handcuffed by two female police personnel as crowds gathered nearby during the festival.