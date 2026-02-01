KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Police have identified the suspect involved in a convenience store brawl in a clip that went viral on social media yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said a police report on the incident was lodged by the convenience store employee at 3.26 pm yesterday.

He said preliminary investigations found that the suspect entered the premises in an intoxicated state and harassed the employee, which later escalated into a physical altercation between both parties, resulting in injuries and property damage.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code, and police will submit an application for an Order to Investigate (OTI) for further investigation.

“The suspect and witnesses will also be called in to have their statements recorded to assist investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin also advised the public not to spread inaccurate information or make unfounded speculation on social media regarding the incident.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters operations room at 03-7966 2222, Insp Muhamad Shahiren Ibrahim at 019-569 3864, or the nearest police station.

The video, which went viral on social media yesterday, showed two men grappling in front of the payment counter of a convenience store in Petaling Jaya, in the presence of several customers. — Bernama