KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) successfully brought home another member of the organised crime group, ‘Captain Praba’ gang, who was extradited from Thailand, yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the suspect, a man in his 30s, arrived in the country at about 10.30pm last night as a result of close cooperation between PDRM and Thai police.

He said the suspect would be brought to court today to obtain a remand order for further investigation.

“So far, the police are actively hunting for the remaining 15 members of this group who are believed to be still at large,” he told the media after PDRM’s ‘Thaneer Panthal’ community policing programme at Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves here today.

Mohd Khalid said the latest arrest brings the total number of ‘Captain Praba’ gang members who have been successfully arrested so far to 17.

Previously, PDRM successfully brought back three individuals suspected of being members of the same gang from Mumbai, India.

According to Mohd Khalid, efforts to track down the suspects who fled abroad have their own challenges as they often act quickly to escape as soon as the police begin action.

“However, through international cooperation and exchange of intelligence information with the countries involved, the authorities of the countries concerned will contact us for follow-up action as soon as a suspect is detected,” he said.

The ‘Captain Praba’ gang, which is linked to various violent crime cases and armed robbery, is among the most wanted criminal groups by the authorities.

This group began to come into the spotlight after being involved in several high-profile robberies with a modus operandi that often involves the use of firearms and acting aggressively towards victims and security forces.

PDRM had previously launched a special operation to cripple this group’s network following an increase in criminal cases linked to its members, including an incident of attempting to kill a police officer during a raid. — Bernama