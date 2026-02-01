KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Kavadi processions, prayer chants and the rhythm of traditional music marked Thaipusam celebrations nationwide today, as thousands of Hindu devotees, mostly clad in traditional attire, gathered at major temples in an atmosphere of devotion, harmony and festivity.

A Bernama survey at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, one of the country’s main centres of worship for Hindus, found devotees arriving as early as morning to fulfil their vows in conjunction with the festival.

Thousands of devotees throng Batu Caves for Thaipusam, February 1, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Rituals such as the Paal Kudam (milk offering) ceremony and head shaving added colour to the celebrations, symbolising sacrifice, self-purification and devotion to Lord Murugan, with many devotees clad in yellow attire, which represents purity and positivity.

The festival also drew members of the public, including foreign tourists eager to witness the uniqueness of Thaipusam, one of Malaysia’s most significant religious celebrations.

A tourist from Türkiye, requesting to be identified only as Elfie, 33, described her first visit to the Batu Caves temple as an incredibly thrilling experience, as it was her first time witnessing such a vibrant religious celebration.

“This festival is very different from my country. It is unique and vibrant, with colourful rituals, a strong sense of devotion and a lively atmosphere throughout,” she said.

Hindu devotees carry kavadi on their shoulders towards Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam, February 1, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Elfie, who is visiting Malaysia for the first time, said that the experience gave her meaningful insight into the country’s rich cultural and religious diversity, making her visit both memorable and eye-opening.

Meanwhile, local visitor Nordin Sabli, 51, said he visited Batu Caves for the second time this year to introduce the festival to his Japanese wife, Nabuko Takahashi, 49, who has a keen interest in cultural diversity.

“Malaysia is known for its multicultural society, and I want my wife and children to experience this richness firsthand. Seeing it with our own eyes helps us better understand and appreciate other beliefs and cultures,” said Nordin, who has been married for 23 years.

Devotees bearing kavadi make their way to Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam, February 1, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The festive atmosphere at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, in Kuala Selangor, SELANGOR was also lively when more than 5,000 Hindu devotees began to fill the compound early in the morning to fulfil their vows and attend religious ceremonies.

The event was also attended by Selangor Human Resources, Poverty Eradication, Orang Asli and Minority Affairs Committee chairman V. Papparaidu, who arrived at 8.30 am together with Mukim Jeram headman Mohd Rizan Haron and Kuala Selangor Sri Subramaniar Swamy Templechairman P. Kannathasan.

Papparaidu said the number of devotees is expected to increase throughout the day, with an estimated 30,000 visitors by tonight.

“The state government always provides support to ensure the smooth conduct of religious ceremonies and the safety of visitors,” he told reporters.

In addition to religious rites, contributions in the form of food, bottled mineral water and milk were prepared for distribution to devotees as a gesture of care and support from the local community.

Hindu devotees head to the Sri Arulmigu Balathandayuthabani Temple at Jalan Kebun Bunga for Thaipusam in George Town today. — Bernama pic

Meanwhile, in PENANG, thousands of Hindu devotees began gathering as early as 4am along Jalan Kebun Bunga in George Town, dressed in yellow attire symbolising purity, before walking two kilometres to the Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Temple.

A tourist from France, Pierre Laurent, 45, expressed excitement and admiration after witnessing the vibrant and spiritually rich Thaipusam celebrations, describing the festival as a unique cultural experience unlike any other.

“Penang is already famous for its heritage and food, but witnessing this festival adds another layer to its cultural richness,” he said, adding that Thaipusam gave him a deeper understanding of Malaysia’s multicultural identity.

Kavadi bearer seen during Thaipusam celebrations. — Bernama pic

In KEDAH, Hindu devotees gathered as early as 2.30am at the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam Temple in Sungai Petani, where the surroundings were enlivened by various activities, including the distribution of free food and drinks.

Several visitors, including foreign tourists, were also seen recording and observing the celebrations.

A tourist from Germany who only wanted to be known as Ute, 77, said he and four friends were delighted to witness the vibrancy of the Thaipusam celebrations, describing Malaysia’s customs and culture as unique, particularly the colourful traditional Hindu attire.

Meanwhile, Kedah-born Vincent Chia, 42, who is working in Thailand, said he visited the temple to capture the atmosphere of the religious celebration and to gain a deeper understanding of the customs and culture of the Indian community.

Hindu devotees carry kavadi during Thaipusam at Kallumal Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple, Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh. — Bernama pic

In PERAK, the Sri Subramaniar Temple on Mount Cheroh, in Ipoh, drew thousands of devotees as the chariot procession from the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Sungai Pari, Buntong, began last night.

Stalls selling food, drinks and clothing lined the temple grounds, while devotees carrying Paal Kudam (milk offerings) were seen fulfilling their vows at the more than 100-year-old temple, the oldest in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, in a Facebook post, expressed hope that the celebration would strengthen family ties and friendships, while bringing prosperity and happiness to those observing the festival.

Hindu devotees perform rituals during Thaipusam at Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Kuala Selangor, February 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

In JOHOR, the Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Temple was filled with devotees from early morning, many carrying archenai, trays containing coconuts, money, fruits and flowers, to seek blessings and fulfil vows to Lord Murugan.

About 50,000 devotees are expected to attend the two-day Thaipusam celebration, which focuses on kavadi processions and chariot floats.

Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said in a Facebook post that Thaipusam symbolises sacrifice, repentance and spiritual strength, reflecting values of patience, discipline and perseverance.

Hindu devotees at the Sri Balathandayuthapani Temple in Seremban Feb 1, 2026. — Bernama pic

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, about 2,500 Hindu devotees attended Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Bala Thandayuthapani Temple in Seremban, the oldest and largest temple in the state.

Temple chairman R. Parameswaran, 62, said the management distributed 5,000 free food packs to visitors after the completion of prayer and purification ceremonies at about noon today.

A young Hindu devotee smiles at the camera while taking part in Thaipusam rituals at the Sri Subramaniya Swami Devasthanam Temple in Sungai Petani today. — Bernama pic

In PERLIS, Thaipusam was marked by a modest celebration, with about 100 Hindus arriving as early as 5.30am to offer prayers at the Arulmigu Arumugaswamy Dhevasthanam Temple.

Its chairman, Dr R. Hari Ram, said the focus in the state was on religious devotion and peaceful worship rather than large-scale festivities.

In MELAKA, Bernama’s survey found active participation from young volunteers at the Sri Subramaniar Devasthanam Temple, Batu Berendam.

N. Darwin, 20, said he and his brother arrived at 6.30am to help distribute “mor” (milk) to devotees fulfilling their vows, working alongside other volunteers.

“I have been helping distribute mor here for several years. I really admire the dedication of those who assist during every celebration,” he said.

Devotees of all ages join Thaipusam rituals at the Arulmigu Thendayuthapani Kovil Temple in Johor Bahru today. — Bernama pic

In SABAH, the Thaipusam celebrations at the Sri Subramaniar Temple, Lok Kawi, showcased the state’s multi-racial harmony, with Chinese, Kadazan and Malay communities coming together to enliven the festivities.

Connie Josech, 50, a Christian, said her participation began after marrying her Hindu husband 20 years ago.

“This is Sabah...despite our different backgrounds and religions, we live with mutual respect and celebrate festivals together as a family and community,” she said. — Bernama