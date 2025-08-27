SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — Singapore authorities are investigating after a canal along Yishun Close in Singapore was spotted with green-coloured water.

Nee Soon GRC MP Jackson Lam said in a Facebook post, as reported byThe Straits Times yesterday, that he contacted Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) after residents raised concerns.

He also shared photos on Facebook showing the stretch of canal affected.

Lam said NEA officers have traced the canal through inspections and surveillance, identifying a possible source of the discolouration. Investigations are ongoing.

According to the English-language daily, Singapore has seen similar incidents in the past.

In March, a canal in Tengah turned brown after silt was churned up during heavy rain.

In 2024, a canal near Newton turned baby blue, though the Public Utilities Board (PUB) confirmed water quality was normal downstream.

Meanwhile, in 2016, reddish water in Jurong West was linked to an organic solvent and dye.