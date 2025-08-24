SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — Singapore will list etomidate, an anaesthetic agent increasingly being abused through e-vaporisers, as an illegal drug from September 1, according to local media reports.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the substance, currently classified under the Poisons Act, will be listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

“As was announced by various ministers, including the Prime Minister at the National Day Rally (NDR), we are taking steps to strengthen the framework of enforcement, especially for users and abusers of vapes and etomidate vapes,” he said, as quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

Ong said more details will be shared at a press conference on August 28.

At the NDR on August 17, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that Singapore will treat vaping as a drug issue, with tougher actions and stiffer penalties to curb the harm it can cause to users.

The Health Ministry previously said that under the new classification, offenders caught using etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will be subject to mandatory supervision and rehabilitation, and repeat offenders are liable to prosecution and a jail term of at least one year.

In addition, more severe penalties apply to those selling, distributing or importing these devices, including imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning.

Currently, under the Poisons Act, persons found possessing, importing or selling pods containing etomidate face a maximum imprisonment term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

In July, Ong said that one third of the e-vaporisers seized during recent enforcement operations were found to contain etomidate. — Bernama