KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — An Indonesian woman believed to have been fleeing from embassy officers died after falling into a lake at Taman Tasik Lake Valley on Monday.

Assistant director of Operations for the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said the department received a distress call at 4.35pm.

He said a team from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department station in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn was dispatched to the scene to carry out a search for the victim, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

“The operation was assisted by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Pelabuhan Klang, Shah Alam and KLIA fire stations.

“The PPDA unit conducted a dive at 10.10pm, before the victim, who was confirmed dead, was found at 10.19pm, about six metres from the lake’s edge,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the body of the victim, believed to be in her 30s, was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation was also assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, as well as representatives from the Indonesian embassy.