AMPANG, March 10 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali today launched the Servis Ihsan Madani @Petronas AutoExpert (SIM@PAX) programme, offering vehicle service discounts to ease the cost of living ahead of Aidilfitri.

The programme runs from March 10 to 31, 2026, across 124 automotive workshops and service centres nationwide, including private workshops and selected government-partnered networks.

Consumers can enjoy discounts of 10 to 30 per cent on vehicle maintenance, made possible through a combination of government subsidies and contributions from the automotive industry, Armizan said at a press conference on the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) and the Madani Rahmah Sale Programme for Aidilfitri here today.

Members of the public wishing to take advantage of the offer can make bookings via the Setel app or other participating platforms, allowing them to choose their preferred workshop and service date.

“The initiative is designed to help Malaysians travelling long distances for Hari Raya, ensuring vehicles are in good condition while reducing maintenance costs, providing both safety and affordability during the festive season,” he added.