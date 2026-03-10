ARAU, March 10 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will not compromise with any Thai vehicle entering the country without an International Circulation Permit (ICP) and found more than two kilometres from the country’s border entry point.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the reminder was issued as many vehicles from the neighbouring country are expected to enter Malaysia during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

“Any vehicle without an ICP and found more than two kilometres from the border road, if stopped, will be seized. We want to remind them to obtain the ICP at JPJ enforcement control stations at the country’s border,” he told reporters after the Perlis JPJ Jalinan Ramadan Ukhuwah programme here last night.

He said the ICP, which is valid for 90 days, is only applicable to private vehicles, and it is an offence for such vehicles to be used for other purposes, including any form of business transaction in the country.

However, Aedy Fadly said JPJ will not issue an ICP to any foreign vehicle with outstanding summonses until they are settled, and if a vehicle with unpaid summonses is found to have entered the country, it will be seized.

Meanwhile, he said JPJ will also focus on several other elements during this year’s Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is expected to begin on March 13 and run for two weeks, with details of the operation to be announced at a press conference later. — Bernama