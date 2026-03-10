PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The Perdana Fellowship Programme under the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will resume in June this year after a two-year hiatus, targeting 63 participants.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufik Johari said graduates from public and private higher education institutions, locally and abroad, will be selected for a four-month placement at the offices of the nation’s top leadership, including ministers and deputy ministers.

“The programme aims to nurture and empower youth leadership talent through direct exposure to governance and policymaking,” he told a press conference on the Perdana Fellowship Programme 2026 here today.

Dr Mohammed Taufik said the programme was temporarily halted in 2024 and 2025 to allow for an effectiveness study conducted by the Malaysian Institute for Youth Development Research involving 185 former participants of the programme and the Corporate Fellowship between 2020 and 2023.

He said the findings were used as a reference in planning this year’s implementation.

Among improvements introduced this year are stronger verification of application documents, a more structured placement system under the supervision of ministers, deputy ministers and the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN), as well as the introduction of a centralised assessment centre.

Applicants are now required to hold at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognised higher education institution, he said, adding that participants will be placed at 31 ministries or the KSN’s office for four months.

Dr Mohammed Taufik said participants will take part in mentor-mentee sessions with ministers, deputy ministers and the KSN, as well as townhall sessions and special assignments related to government policymaking.

They will also prepare and present youth-focused policy papers at the Perdana Fellowship Symposium and Appreciation Ceremony.

Participants will receive a monthly allowance equivalent to the MySTEP Grade 9 officer rate, fully borne by their host ministries.

Applications are open to youth aged 18 to below 30 via the official portal at myfelo.kbs.gov.my from today until April 24.

“The appointment and placement ceremony will take place on June 24, where appointment letters will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said. — Bernama