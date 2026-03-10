KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A 31-year-old food delivery rider died after his Honda C100 motorcycle was struck by a Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid while he was making a U-turn on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman near Taman Ikhsan, Batu Berendam, yesterday evening.

According to Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Muhammad Zaki Ramat, the crash occurred at 7.05pm and involved a 66-year-old local male driver, Harian Metro reported.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider came from the Peringgit direction and was performing a U-turn in front of the Taman Ikhsan junction when the car, heading from Taman Sutera Wangi towards Peringgit, collided with the left side of the motorcycle.

The rider suffered severe head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

His body was sent to Melaka Hospital’s Forensic Department for post-mortem, while both vehicles were taken to Alor Gajah’s Puspakom for technical inspection.

Authorities noted that signage prohibiting U-turns was present at the location.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and anyone with information is urged to contact Inspector Muhammad Afeeq Abdul Latif at 014-9706108 or the nearest police station.