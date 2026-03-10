KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — An international fraud syndicate run by Chinese nationals wanted by authorities in China has been dismantled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in collaboration with Chinese authorities.

The coordinated operation, carried out under Op Dragon, targeted a syndicate network believed to be based and operating in several countries, including Malaysia, according to Harian Metro.

The group was identified as conducting cross-border fraud using various communication platforms and technologies to deceive victims.

Senior director of the Special Operations Division at the MACC, Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, said a series of coordinated operations led to the arrest of 16 key suspects, who were believed to be the syndicate’s ringleaders and had been hiding in Malaysia.

All the suspects, who are Chinese nationals, have since been repatriated to China to face trial.

“The repatriation process was carried out with the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy and the Malaysian Immigration Department, with all legal and diplomatic procedures observed,” he said.

During the same operation, the MACC also seized assets worth RM3.5 million believed to have been obtained through the syndicate’s illegal activities.

Items seized included two luxury cars, jewellery, gold bars, personal computers, laptops, cash in various foreign currencies, and hundreds of mobile phones of different brands believed to have been used as key tools in the fraud operations.

The total value of the seized assets is estimated to be in the millions of ringgit.

The MACC is currently undertaking forfeiture proceedings in accordance with the law before the assets are returned to the Malaysian government.

The commission said the success of the operation demonstrates its ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with international enforcement agencies to combat financial crimes and cross-border fraud that could threaten economic security and national interests.

The MACC stressed that any abuse of the financial system, corruption, or fraudulent activities will continue to be addressed through enforcement action and close cooperation with international partners.