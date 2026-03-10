PUTRAJAYA, March 10 — The Public Service Department (PSD) disciplinary board will convene soon to examine the findings of an investigation into Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s shareholding, the New Straits Times reported.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said he received the report from the special committee chaired by Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

“We will hold a disciplinary board meeting soon,” he told reporters after attending an event today.

On Azam’s contract, Shamsul Azri added that the matter would be discussed at the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

MORE TO COME