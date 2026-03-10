KOTA KINABALU, March 10 — A company and its directors were fined a total of RM48,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to 48 counts of failing to pay service tax amounting to RM2,178,939.69 between 2019 and 2022.

Judge Hurman Hussain imposed the fine on ZBN Group Holdings Sdn Bhd and its directors Zulnizar Norsinin, 41, and Rubiah Ahmad, 62, who is also Zulnizar’s mother.

Each accused faced 16 charges under Section 26(4) of the Service Tax Act 2018, punishable under Section 26(8) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both upon conviction.

Hurman fined the company, Zulnizar, and Rubiah RM16,000 each and ordered that the tax arrears be paid to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) within 24 months.

The court also ordered Zulnizar and Rubiah, who were unrepresented, to serve 12 months in prison if they failed to settle the fine.

Earlier, Zulnizar in mitigation pleaded for a lower fine, stating that the company’s cash flow was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, while Rubiah informed the court that the company was no longer able to generate income.

Meanwhile, JKDM prosecuting officer Azizah Talibe, when met by reporters outside the court, said the latest total amount of tax and penalties owed by the company stood at RM2,908,548.81, of which the company had already paid RM729,609.12. — Bernama