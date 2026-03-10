SHAH ALAM, March 10 — Three cars belonging to an individual known as Cikgu Chandra were set on fire, allegedly by a group of unidentified men.

According to a post by independent preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung on the social media platform Threads, the incident took place on Tuesday morning, according to a report in Sinar Harian today.

“Earlier this evening, three cars and several men wearing full face masks and armed with machetes tried to kill Cikgu Chandra.

“Early this morning, around 3am, they set fire to all three of his cars. Fortunately, the police and fire department arrived quickly to put out the flames and bring the situation under control,” he wrote Tuesday.

Previously, Cikgu Chandra’s home in Puchong was reportedly attacked by a group of men who smashed the windows of his car and his house.

The attack came just days after another well-known independent preacher, Zamri Vinoth, was assaulted by a group of men while he was inside his car.

Firdaus also called for swift action against those responsible.

“We cannot allow extremists like this to run rampant. This is a country governed by law.

“Take action against provocateurs and extremists immediately before their actions burn the country,” he said.