SUNGAI PETANI, March 10 — A man was killed while his younger sister suffered a near-severed hand after they were attacked with a machete in an incident at Taman Kempas early this morning.

Kuala Muda Police chief Hanyan Ramlan said the man, in his late 20s, was repeatedly slashed and died at the scene in front of his house.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between midnight and 2am. The victim’s younger sister was also injured in the attack, and her hand was nearly severed.

“Police have arrested three suspects, two men and a woman, to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Hanyan said police also found several weapons believed to have been used in the attack at the scene.

The body of the deceased was sent to Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim for a post-mortem examination, while his injured sister is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 and Section 326 of the Malaysian Penal Code. — Bernama