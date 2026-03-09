SINGAPORE, March 9 — Singapore will deploy a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft to support the assisted departure of Singaporeans from Saudi Arabia amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry Gan Siow Huang said.

She said Singapore will arrange a third repatriation flight from Riyadh on March 10 and a fourth on March 12 to assist Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to return home amid limited commercial flight options in the region.

“Mounting repatriation flights requires careful planning and coordination, as security conditions on the ground can change very quickly.

“Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) officers both in Singapore and at our embassies overseas have been working very hard to execute this operation under very trying circumstances,” she said in a video posted on the official MFA Facebook page on Monday.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, MFA and the Defence Ministry said the MRTT deployment to Saudi Arabia serves solely to support assisted departure operations.

“MFA will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have registered their interest for assisted departure from Saudi Arabia with more details,” it said.

According to MFA, the second repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman landed safely in Singapore on Sunday, bringing home 167 Singaporeans and their dependants. The flight also included citizens from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. — Bernama