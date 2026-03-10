PETALING JAYA, March 10 — Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has been suspended by the party’s disciplinary board, effective immediately.

A notice from the disciplinary board — which was shared on Kiandee’s Facebook page — stated that the Beluran MP had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party’s constitution.

It said that Kiandee will be suspended for two election cycles.

On Facebook, Kiandee questioned the decision, asking why he was suspended instead of being sacked if he had committed a serious offence.

He highlighted his involvement in initiatives such as the RESET programme and meetings with the deputy prime minister in Bangkok, saying there was no clear wrongdoing.

He also criticised the disciplinary board, which he said is led by individuals with family ties to the party leadership, and for being used as a political tool to protect the party’s inner circle.

Kiandee said the party’s focus has shifted from collective struggle to advancing personal political agendas and declared he would not appeal the suspension.

“I will not beg. Let’s just say this appeal period is over. Period.”