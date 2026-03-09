SINGAPORE, March 9 — Travellers crossing Singapore’s land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas should expect very heavy traffic from March 13 to 22 due to the upcoming school holidays and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In an advisory note posted on its website on Monday, ICA said it has stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all checkpoints, given the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

It noted that travellers can expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and advised them to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey.

“Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated from the MyICA Mobile app for more convenient passport-less immigration clearance. They are still required to bring along their passports when travelling overseas”.

“Those who need to travel during this peak period can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion,” it added.

The ICA highlighted that more than three million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year period from Feb 13 to 19, with a peak of almost 565,000 travellers crossing in a single day on Feb 13.

“Car travellers who departed during peak hours had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia,” the ICA said.

The agency also stressed that motorists should exercise caution as construction and road works are ongoing on roads surrounding Woodlands Checkpoint as part of its redevelopment. — Bernama