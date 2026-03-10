KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Students, teachers, and parents will have a slightly longer break this Aidilfitri, as the Education Ministry has scheduled one to two extra days of leave in the 2026 academic calendar to coincide with the festive celebrations on March 21.

According to the New Straits Times, the additional leave varies depending on the school group, allowing families more time to plan for travel and festivities.

Schools in Group A, which includes Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu, will start their extra holiday on Thursday, March 19.

Meanwhile, Group B schools — covering Melaka, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya — will have two extra days off on March 19 and 20.

The Aidilfitri break coincides with the Term 1 holidays, giving students a longer rest period. Group A schools will be on holiday from March 20 to 28, while Group B schools will observe the break from March 21 to 29.