KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A vocational college student died after his neck was struck by a long-handled sickle when the motorcycle he was riding passed close to another motorcycle carrying the farming tool at Batu 4, Kampung Selabak in Teluk Intan, Perak, yesterday.

The victim, Adham Faisal, 17, a student at Kolej Vokasional Pertanian Teluk Intan, died at the scene due to severe neck injuries, Berita Harian reported today.

Bakri Zainal Abidin, chief of the Hilir Perak district police, said investigations found that the incident occurred when the long-handled sickle carried by a man riding another motorcycle struck the victim’s neck.

“At the time of the incident, the motorcycle ridden by the victim and the motorcycle ridden by the man carrying the sickle were travelling close to each other on the road.

“The victim fell onto the road after being struck by the sickle,” he said in a statement last night.

Bakri said police later arrested two foreign men aged 39 and 52 to assist in the investigation and seized several items linked to the incident, including the long-handled sickle and a motorcycle.

He added that the victim had been riding with an 18-year-old friend, who only suffered injuries to his hand and is receiving further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

Both suspects were taken to the Teluk Intan Magistrates’ Court for a remand application to facilitate further investigations.

Earlier, the incident involving Adham went viral on social media, with claims that he died after his neck was struck by an uncovered oil palm harvesting sickle pole during a motorcycle accident in Changkat Jong here yesterday.