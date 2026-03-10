GEORGE TOWN, March 10 — Police today arrested four more individuals believed to be involved in a case of criminal intimidation and mischief against a vehicle driven by independent speaker Zamri Vinoth on March 7.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the arrests were made by a team of officers and personnel from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters together with Division D7, Criminal Investigation Department of the Penang police contingent headquarters (IPK) around Bukit Mertajam at 2.30am this morning.

“All suspects are local men aged between 29 and 31 years old, bringing the total number of arrests in this case to six.

“Also seized were several mobile phones of various brands believed to be related to the investigation of the case,” he said in a statement today.

He said the results of the check found that all suspects had past records related to criminal offences, but urine tests were found to be negative for drugs.

Azizee said all suspects were remanded for two days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 506 of the Penal Code for making criminal threats and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Earlier, police announced they had arrested two individuals in their 20s after the police received a report regarding the incident believed to have occurred on the roadside in Taman Aston Acacia Bukit Mertajam from Zamri at SPT IPD.

Previously, Zamri uploaded a 19-second video recording on Facebook showing his car being approached by a motorcycle was ridden by two men before several other men also approached and the car was then seen hitting the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Azizie said the police were also currently investigating a police report made on March 8 regarding allegations that Zamri had issued threatening, provocative, insulting and racist statements made in a “live” video display on the TikTok application.

He said the investigation was being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 504 of the Penal Code as well as Section 233(1) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also strongly warned the public not to make any statements or spread unverified, provocative information or speculate that could incite feelings of ill will and hostility between races. — Bernama