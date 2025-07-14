SINGAPORE, July 14 – Singapore police have arrested another man in connection with a fatal accident that occurred on Circuit Road on July 11, resulting in the death of a 66-year-old woman.

They stated that a 38-year-old man was arrested for allowing a 40-year-old man to drive a car without a valid licence and insurance coverage.

He is said to have been the front passenger seat during the incident and is believed to have rented the car involved in the accident.

The Straits Times reported on July 13 that a 40-year-old man was arrested after the police were alerted to an accident at Block 52A Circuit Road.

In the event, a GetGo car rammed into the side of a flight of stars after apparently crashing into a pasar malam stall.

The driver of the vehicle is being investigated for five offences: dangerous driving causing death, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to render assistance.

Singapore police emphasised that motorists involved in accidents must stop and render assistance to the affected road users, including calling an ambulance to provide medical attention to injured parties.

It is a criminal offence in Singapore to leave an accident scene without rendering assistance.