SINGAPORE, July 13 — A 66-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into a pasar malam stall at Block 52A Circuit Road in Geylang late Friday night, leading to the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

In a statement today, GetGo said preliminary findings indicated the car had been driven by someone who was not an authorised user.

“This is a severe breach of our terms of service, which are designed to protect our community,” the company said, as quoted by The Straits Times (ST).

It added that it is working closely with the authorities and extended its condolences to the victim’s family, and police investigations are ongoing.

ST reported that the Singapore police were alerted to the incident at about 11.45pm, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, as well as driving without a licence and insurance.

Photos of the scene posted on Facebook page SGRV Front Man yesterday showed a vehicle from car-sharing platform GetGo lodged against the side of a staircase, with visible damage and what appeared to be food debris on the car.

The area around the vehicle was in disarray, with items such as a table, styrofoam boxes and plastic bags strewn across the ground.