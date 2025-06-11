SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon, following an incident at Buona Vista MRT station involving a group assault over a mistaken allegation.

According to The Straits Times, the court heard that the teenager, along with five others aged between 13 and 17, confronted a 17-year-old boy on the night of September 1, 2024, believing he had harmed one of their friends.

It was later established that the allegation was unfounded.

The group met the victim at about 11pm and accompanied him to a secluded section of the nearby rail corridor. There, some members of the group physically assaulted the victim.

During the incident, the 16-year-old brandished a 9cm flick knife and issued a verbal threat. One individual filmed part of the encounter.

The victim sustained minor injuries, including facial lacerations, bruising and abrasions, and made a police report the following day.

On Monday, the court called for a report to assess the offender’s suitability for reformative training — a rehabilitation-focused sentencing option that includes structured discipline, counselling and education.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to a court order, was convicted on March 24 and remains in remand. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.