SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — Authorities have charged three men following reports of molestation and harassment at a Home Team facility.

The identities of the accused and the exact location remain under a gag order to protect the victims, according to a Straits Times report.

According to court filings, the men are a 25 year old Singaporean and two permanent residents aged 23 and 24.

Prosecutors said the two foreigners each face two counts of molestation, while the Singaporean is accused of eight offences including molestation and harassment.

Investigators allege one victim was repeatedly targeted, with two incidents involving all three men between August and September 2023.

On October 10, 2023, the Singaporean allegedly pulled down the victim’s trousers and struck his bare buttocks.

He is also accused of molesting another man twice in October at the same facility.

Between August and November 2023, the Singaporean allegedly assaulted a third victim and insulted his modesty.

The case is scheduled to return to court on January 27, 2026.

The Straits Times reported it has contacted the agency overseeing the facility to ask if disciplinary action has been taken.

Singapore’s Home Team is a collective of agencies including the police, civil defence, immigration, and prisons, which jointly safeguard public safety and national security.

Under Singapore law, molestation carries penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.