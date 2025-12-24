SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has invited bids to operate 26 bus routes under the Serangoon Eunos package starting June 2027.

The Straits Times reported that the tender, called on December 19, covers about 410 buses and is expected to be awarded in the third quarter of 2026.

LTA said yesterday that “the services and fleet size are not expected to change significantly under the new contract.”

The package includes service 53, which runs between Bishan and Changi Airport, and service 105, which connects Serangoon and Jurong East.

Currently, 27 routes are part of the package, most operating from Hougang bus depot, but express service 506 will not be included in the new contract.

The successful bidder will operate from the new Kim Chuan bus depot, scheduled for completion in 2026.

SBS Transit has managed the Serangoon Eunos package since 2016, with its contract extended to June 2027 following changes to the Downtown Line financing framework.

If a new operator wins the tender, it will take over Hougang depot, Serangoon interchange, Eunos interchange, Woodleigh interchange and Sims Place terminal from SBS Transit.

Tower Transit, SBS Transit and SMRT confirmed to the Straits Times on December 22 that they will participate in the tender, while Go Ahead Singapore has been asked if it will also bid.

According to government procurement portal GeBiz, the tender closes at 4pm on April 17, 2026.

Past tenders include the Tampines package, awarded to Go Ahead Singapore in September 2025, and the Seletar package, awarded to SBS Transit in July 2024.

Under the bus contracting model introduced in 2016, services are grouped into 14 packages by region, with operators paid to meet standards set by LTA while the government owns assets and collects fares.

Contracts typically run for five years, with an option to extend for two to five years, and the Serangoon Eunos package is scheduled to end in June 2032.