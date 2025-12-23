BUTTERWORTH, Dec 23 — Colourful lights illuminating a home in Taman Teluk Molek, Teluk Air Tawar, are more than festive Christmas decorations — they have become a symbol of shared joy, harmony and multicultural unity.

Adorned with a “snowman”, a Santa Claus figure, artificial snow and other creative displays, the house has drawn crowds eager to experience Christmas in a warm, welcoming setting.

Since early December, homeowners D. Charles, 53, and S. Christe, 48, have opened their home to the public following an overwhelming response last year.

D. Charles, 53 (left), and his wife S. Christe, 48, decorate their home with Christmas decorations at Taman Teluk Molek, Teluk Air Tawar. — Bernama pic

This year, they spent nearly RM25,000, up from RM15,000 previously, on new, safer and more modern decorations after older items became unsuitable.

“All the decorations are new, including the outdoor display featuring a 10-foot Christmas tree with lights and ornaments, which we installed ourselves starting last month,” Christe told Bernama.

Their efforts have paid off, with visitors expressing delight and many saying this year’s display surpasses previous ones.

Christe, an accountant, said she was touched when some visitors brought small gifts as tokens of appreciation.

An estimated 100 to 300 visitors stop by daily, with total attendance nearing 10,000 so far.

Visitors take photos at D. Charles’ home adorned with Christmas decorations in Taman Teluk Molek, Teluk Air Tawar, where he spent nearly RM25,000 on festive displays symbolising joy, harmony and multicultural unity. — Bernama pic

Visitors include local residents, passers-by and people from diverse backgrounds, including tourists from Japan, Hong Kong, Russia and Western countries.

“We are happy with the response this year. It’s not just locals, foreign visitors have come too,” she said.

For the couple, who have a 21-year-old son, C. Dohnaven, Christmas decorations are not merely aesthetic but reflect family values and long-held traditions, while providing a space to share joy across communities.

Charles, a contractor, said many visitors learned about the display through TikTok and Facebook, making the location go viral.

Although the couple will be in Europe for Christmas, the house will remain open daily from 6pm to midnight until January 2.

Their son will manage the lighting and artificial snow.

Colourful Christmas lights and festive displays at a home in Taman Teluk Molek, Teluk Air Tawar have turned the residence of D. Charles and S. Christe, into a public attraction, welcoming visitors since early December. — Bernama photo (2025)

“Last year, many visitors came dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, including Santa costumes. Some even brought food and gifts to share,” Charles said, adding that the tradition will continue.

He said the diverse turnout reflects Malaysia’s unique spirit of mutual respect and unity, even among strangers. — Bernama