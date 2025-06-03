SINGAPORE, June 3 — Singapore’s Health Ministry (MOH) has urged the public not to spread unsubstantiated information that may cause public alarm, following the circulation of misinformation on alleged Covid-19 autopsy findings and new vaccination laws on social media platforms.

MOH advised the public to refer to its official website at www.moh.gov.sg for accurate and up-to-date information.

The ministry noted that a message which originally circulated in 2021 has resurfaced. The message falsely claims that Singapore is the first country in the world to perform an autopsy on a Covid-19 body, and that it found Covid-19 does not exist as a virus but as a bacterium.

“This is false. As clarified by the Ministry then, Singapore has not performed such an autopsy, and it is also not true that Covid-19 is caused by a bacterium,” MOH said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, MOH also denied social media posts alleging that Singapore has enacted laws mandating vaccination and jailing unvaccinated individuals following Bill Gates’ recent visit to the country.

“This is false. Singapore has not passed any laws on vaccinations after Mr Gates’ recent visit to Singapore,” the ministry stated. — Bernama