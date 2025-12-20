SINGAPORE, Dec 20 — Police arrested a 17 year old boy after he allegedly robbed a man in Jurong West while armed with a karambit knife.

According to the Straits Times, officers were alerted to the case along Jurong West Street 93 at about 10.35pm on December 18.

Investigations showed the teenager allegedly swung the knife at the victim and demanded his mobile phone and gold ring.

Police said, “We will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.”

Officers identified the suspect and arrested him the following morning, recovering the phone, ring and knife as exhibits.

Authorities said he will be charged on December 20 with armed robbery or attempted grievous hurt.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Police advised members of the public to remain calm, observe the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and call the authorities immediately.