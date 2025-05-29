SINGAPORE, May 29 – PAP MPs must be wary of individuals who try to get close to them for personal gain, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong cautioned in a letter issued on Thursday.

CNA reported that In the eight-page letter, Wong reminded MPs to exercise discernment when dealing with the public, noting that while many people are genuine, some may have ulterior motives.

“A few will seek to cultivate you to obtain benefits for themselves or their companies, to gain respectability by association with you, or to get you to influence ministries and statutory boards to make decisions in their favour,” Wong reportedly wrote.

“Gift hampers on festive occasions, dinners and entertainment, concert tickets and personal favours big and small are just some of the countless social lubricants which such people use to ingratiate themselves to MPs and make you obligated to them,” he added.

In the letter, traditionally sent after each general election, Wong stressed that MPs must remain beyond reproach, both in behaviour and in public perception, and avoid any suggestion of impropriety or undue influence.

Wong also advised MPs to generally decline invitations to officiate business openings or similar events, but said they should seek prior approval from party whip Dr Janil Puthucheary if they decide to attend.

The reminder follows recent scrutiny over private dinners involving ministers Chee Hong Tat and Ong Ye Kung and convicted money launderer Su Haijin, whose photos at the gatherings were widely circulated online.

The ministers later said via their press secretaries that they did not know Su, one of 10 individuals convicted in a major money laundering case last year.

The letter also comes in the wake of the conviction of former transport minister S Iswaran, who in October 2024 was sentenced to 12 months’ jail for accepting valuables from individuals linked to his official duties.

Iswaran admitted to receiving gifts from Singapore GP’s Ong Beng Seng and construction executive Lum Kok Seng, and to obstructing justice by repaying the cost of a flight only after being investigated.



