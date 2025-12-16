SINGAPORE, Dec 16 — A Malaysian property agent was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to possessing vapes for sale in Singapore.

The Straits Times reported that customs officers discovered Ang Boon Hong, 43, behaving suspiciously in Wellington Circle, Sembawang, in August.

Prosecutor Aditya Naidu from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said Ang knew the parcels contained e-vaporisers and was aware the items were illegal in Singapore.

“The past few months have been dire because I have been unable to return home, and I have lost my job as a result,” Ang told the court in mitigation.

Authorities said customs officers stopped Ang in Ang Mo Kio Street 65 on August 28 and found two blue Ikea bags containing 115 e-vaporisers and 258 components.

The court heard that Ang faced financial difficulties when a friend known as “Kenny” offered him payment of between RM2 and RM10 for each delivery.

Ang was told to pick up parcels from an HDB flat in Sembawang and deliver them to multiple locations, earning about RM100 daily.

For cash-on-delivery orders, he was instructed to collect the payments and hand them to “Kenny” once back in Malaysia.

Since September 1, harsher penalties have been introduced for vape-related offences in Singapore.

Individuals caught vaping can be fined up to S$700 (RM2,218), while repeat offenders face prosecution and fines of up to S$2,000.

Selling e-vaporisers carries penalties of up to S$10,000, six months’ jail, or both.