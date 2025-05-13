SINGAPORE, May 13 — A 46-year-old man has been arrested for a “rash act causing hurt” after a confrontation broke out following a youth football match, leaving a parent injured.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident took place on the evening of May 11 outside Sengkang Secondary School, shortly after an Under-14 Singapore Youth League (SYL) match between Geylang International and Albirex Singapore Football Academy. Geylang won the game 8-0.

Police said they received a call for assistance at 10 Compassvale Lane around 7.15pm.

“A 51-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital. A 46-year-old man was arrested for rash act causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing,” they added.

The alleged victim, Daniel Tay, is the father of an Albirex player.

He told ST that he was struck with a metal foldable chair after intervening in a verbal altercation between parents following the match.

According to Tay, tensions rose after an Albirex parent approached the Geylang coach to say she had been insulted by players during the game.

The coach apologised, but Tay said the woman was then taunted by some Geylang parents.

He said he stepped in “to be a good social citizen”, but things escalated and he was later attacked outside the school.

Tay sustained injuries to his left eye and cheekbone and sought treatment at Sengkang General Hospital. He lodged a police report after the incident.

In a Facebook post, Albirex said: “The club strongly condemns any aggressive actions against our players, coaches, parents and our supporters, and is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all... we will continue to support the affected parent, but will not be making further comments.”

The SYL, in its statement, confirmed it had been “alerted to an altercation between supporters” and said it is in contact with both clubs.

“We remind players and supporters to respect league rules and to abstain from unruly behaviour. Violence will not be tolerated... Disciplinary action will also be taken against such errant behaviour,” it said.

Geylang International also responded. U-14 coach Dawood Anuar said both teams’ players had exchanged insults during the match, which led to tensions off the pitch.

“I apologised to the Albirex parent but told her that my players also said they were insulted with some words about their mothers... Minutes later, I saw a commotion and an Albirex parent with a cut,” he was quoted as saying.

Launched in 2024 under the Unleash The Roar! initiative, the SYL involves over 300 teams and aims to develop young footballers.

Reflecting on the incident, Tay said, “It just takes one or two bad apples to spoil the whole thing... But neither do I want to see them ban parents, because parents are the backbone of the SYL.”

Under Singapore law, causing hurt through a rash act can lead to a jail term of up to a year and/or a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM16,600).