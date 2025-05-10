SINGAPORE, May 10 — A Malaysian boatman has been sentenced to four months and six weeks’ jail, and three strokes of the cane by a district court here, after he was arrested last month for illegally entering Singapore waters, according to local media.

The Straits Times (ST) reported Muhammad Rasidi A. Razak, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of illegally entering Singapore, and one count of navigating his boat in a rash manner so as to endanger human life.

One additional charge of failing to stop his boat upon police orders was taken into consideration during sentencing.

In the April 18 incident, Muhammad Rasidi brought two passengers — also Malaysians — on a fishing trip. They set out from a jetty at Sungai Melayu, Johor, and went to fish at sea off Puteri Harbour.

Muhammad Rasidi later steered his boat into waters off Pulau Sarimbun, where his vessel was spotted by an officer from the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) who was patrolling the area.

The accused attempted to speed off towards Malaysia, prompting a pursuit by the PCG.

During the chase, Muhammad Rasidi’s boat collided with a PCG vessel twice. He stopped only when the PCG officer drew his pistol and gave warnings to freeze the boat and switch off the engine.

Court documents did not state whether the two passengers have been charged with any offence, ST reported. — Bernama