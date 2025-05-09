SINGAPORE, May 9 — A fire erupted at a two-storey industrial building in Tampines this afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air and prompting the evacuation of nearby schools and offices.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at 18 Tampines Street 92 at around 12.50pm. Firefighters deployed five water jets to tackle the flames.

According to The Straits Times, the building houses businesses including furnishing store T.C. Homeplus and bedding retailer Jean Perry.SG.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing dark smoke billowing from the structure as emergency crews arrived.

Workers in neighbouring buildings were evacuated, including those at a data centre opposite the site.

Students at nearby Middleton International School were also moved to safety.

SCDF operations are ongoing and investigations into the cause of the fire are under way.