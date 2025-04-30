SINGAPORE, April 30 — A student from Bartley Secondary School in Singapore was arrested on Monday for allegedly injuring a teacher with a penknife.

The school confirmed on Tuesday that the teacher was sent to hospital and received outpatient treatment, CNA reported.

Principal Britta Seet said the teacher is now on medical leave and recovering well at home.

She added that a police report was lodged following the incident.

The student involved is currently assisting with investigations and has not returned to school.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed a report was filed and that a student had been arrested.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told CNA that it responded to a call for help at about 12.25pm on Monday and one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Seet said the school remains in contact with the student and their parents and will continue providing support to both the student and affected staff.