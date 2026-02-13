SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — The Selangor state government will take firm action, including suspending or revoking teaching credentials, against any individual found to have misused the permission granted to them, particularly during the month of Ramadan.

State Islamic Religious Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the move is aimed at ensuring mosque activities are conducted in a disciplined manner, in line with guidelines, and are not misused to touch on matters prohibited by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

“Anyone delivering lectures or ‘tazkirah’ at mosques must hold a valid credential, and that credential is issued according to specific categories. If it is only for teaching the Quran, then it is strictly limited to the Quran.

“If complaints are received and investigations find misuse of credentials, the permission may first be suspended and subsequently revoked, depending on the decision of the state religious authorities,” he told a press conference after attending the Ramadan preparations briefing for Selangor mosques here today.

In the briefing, he said guidelines for mosque activities during Ramadan were highlighted, including mosques not being used to criticise the government and political parties or for political discussions, so as to maintain harmony among congregants.

“The public is encouraged to lodge official complaints if speakers without credentials are involved or if any conditions are violated so that investigations can be carried out,” he said.

Among the recommended Ramadan practices is the performance of 20 rakaat of tarawih prayers at mosques, along with tazkirah sessions after Isyak prayers limited to no more than 20 minutes.

“Tazkirah” before Zohor prayers is also allowed but must stop once the azan is called to ensure congregants can perform their prayers on time, he added.

Mosques are also encouraged to appoint imams from local tahfiz institutions to lead tarawih prayers, giving students valuable experience in serving the community.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi said the state government has allocated sufficient funds to support mosque programmes during Ramadan. — Bernama