KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The government has welcomed initiatives by various parties to enhance mosques and surau nationwide, including efforts to upgrade selected surau into Friday prayer venues at strategic locations such as shopping malls and highway rest and recreational (R&R) areas.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, said the government is actively expanding Friday surau facilities at such locations following encouraging response to pilot projects at the Seremban R&R and IOI Mall Putrajaya, which drew thousands of worshippers.

“Previously, those who wished to establish Friday surau had to submit applications. Now, we are proactively going to the ground to identify suitable locations. We have mobilised teams to identify potential sites, including shopping malls,” he said.

He was speaking at the handing over of the Friday Prayer authorisation certificate to Surau Irtifa’, Menara Affin, and the launch of the UsimMasjidPro application at Menara Affin, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX), today.

Also present were Affin Bank chairman Datuk Agil Natt, USIM Board of Directors member Datuk Dr Hasan Baharom and USIM Holdings chairman Mohd Khair Ngadiron.

Zulkifli said among the locations being upgraded to enable Friday prayers are several shopping malls, including Alamanda, as well as selected highway R&Rs.

He added that Malaysia currently has more than 6,784 registered mosques, over 1,000 Friday suraus and more than 18,000 suraus nationwide.

Meanwhile, Mohd Khair said 500 mosques across the country have registered as users of the UsimMasjidPro application since its launch, reflecting strong acceptance of efforts to digitalise mosque management.

“This is not merely an application, but a smart ecosystem designed to facilitate digital management of mosques and the kariah community.

“Our main objective is to encourage and simplify a culture of giving, where donations can now be made at one’s fingertips, anytime and anywhere,” he said.

He said the application was developed through collaboration between USIM Holdings and local technology firm HPCS Sdn Bhd, in line with efforts to promote high-tech solutions in the management of Islamic institutions.

The system incorporates a Virtual Account feature managed in strategic collaboration with Affin Bank Berhad as the coordinating bank, ensuring that every infaq transaction is recorded systematically, transparently and securely.

Among the key modules offered are online kariah and death khairat management, mosque activity calendars, prayer times, Quran and tafsir access, as well as live broadcasts from Makkah.

The app also includes a digital infaq module via a payment gateway or QRPay, alongside financial transparency features that enable periodic transfers of infaq proceeds directly to mosque accounts, complete with transaction records.

Mohd Khair described the registration of 500 mosques as only the beginning, noting the strong potential for thousands more mosques and suraus to adopt the system.

“We see significant potential to expand the use of this application to empower the ummah’s economy and drive the digital transformation of mosque institutions in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama