KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli today said he had received information that he may be raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over allegations of misappropriation linked to an RM1.11 billion investment.

According to Malaysiakini, Rafizi said MACC had not contacted him directly, but he had been advised by acquaintances to prepare for possible action.

“I want to tell Anwar and Azam — I am a veteran when it comes to being arrested, raided, or put in lockup, I’m ready to go through it all again if he dares to try,” he was quoted as saying, referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Earlier this week, a coalition of non-governmental organisations lodged a report with MACC alleging possible misappropriation linked to Malaysia’s agreement with UK-based semiconductor design firm Arm Holdings.

In a light-hearted remark, Rafizi said he had asked his wife to tidy up their home in anticipation of a possible search.

“I have also made sure that all my underwear is in order. You haven’t been locked up, so you wouldn’t understand,” he reportedly said.

He reportedly said the Arm Holdings agreement had been approved by the Cabinet and that the funds were under the Investment, Trade, and Industry Ministry rather than the Economy Ministry, which he headed, describing any attempt to implicate him as a “thoughtless move”.

“Maybe it is just to intimidate me, or perhaps it’s a perception war to give ammunition to critics to say, ‘look, Rafizi is corrupt’,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the commission would review the complaint to determine whether there were elements of corruption, misappropriation or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009 before deciding on further action.